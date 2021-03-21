Walden man charged with attempted murder of Barton man

Police say a Walden man fired a handgun multiple times into a vehicle occupied by a Barton man. 30-year-old Chip Schneider is set to appear in Caledonia County Court Monday, March 22 to answer the charges of attempted murder, reckless endangerment, and burglary.
Detective Trooper Mark Pohlman from the Vermont State Police reports that at about 11:52 p.m., Thursday, troopers from the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks were notified of a shooting on Cobb Road in Walden. Police say that Schneider and the alleged victim know each other and believe the alleged incident is the result of a dispute that arose from a burglary in Barton.
Pohlman said the investigation determined that Schneider allegedly fired a handgun. Police report that nobody was injured in the incident.
Schneider is being held without bail at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.