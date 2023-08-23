A man accused of trying to run over a St. Johnsbury police officer earlier this month was apprehended by the Vermont State Police following a vehicle pursuit in Lyndon, authorities said Wednesday. 

Christopher Degreenia, 34, of Lyndonville, was spotted driving on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury and failed to stop when state troopers attempted to pull him over about 12:15 p.m., police said. Troopers said they pursued Degreenia, who ultimately crashed his car on Vermont Route 122 in Lyndon.

