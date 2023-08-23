A man accused of trying to run over a St. Johnsbury police officer earlier this month was apprehended by the Vermont State Police following a vehicle pursuit in Lyndon, authorities said Wednesday.
Christopher Degreenia, 34, of Lyndonville, was spotted driving on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury and failed to stop when state troopers attempted to pull him over about 12:15 p.m., police said. Troopers said they pursued Degreenia, who ultimately crashed his car on Vermont Route 122 in Lyndon.
Lt. Owen Ballinger said Degreenia then reportedly ran from the scene, and troopers pursued him. Degreenia reportedly resisted arrest and attempted to choke a trooper who was attempting to take him into custody, Ballinger maintained. The trooper suffered moderate injuries and was treated and subsequently released at Northern Vermont Regional Hospital, police said.
Degreenia was arrested and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing.
Degreenia had pending arrest warrants issued by the court for aggravated operation without owner’s consent and violation of conditions of release with bail set at $500. He also had a hold-without-bail warrant for charges of eluding law enforcement, negligent operation, aggravated assault with a weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, loaded gun in a motor vehicle, gross negligent operation and two counts of violation of conditions of release, police said.
In connection with Wednesday’s incident, Degreenia is facing new charges of gross negligent operation, attempting to elude, resisting arrest, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and violation of conditions of release.
He has been ordered held without bail and is due to appear in Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury on Thursday.