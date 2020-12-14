HOLLAND JOINT COMMITTEE SCHOOL FUTURE USE PLANNING
December 15, 2020 AT 6:30PM
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 835 9540 4443
Passcode: 842523
Landline Access
1-646-558-8656
Meeting ID: 835 9540 4443
Passcode: 842523
Note: This meeting is intended to gather the Holland Select Board, Holland School Board, Holland Planning Commision, and the Holland School Feasibility Committee together to engage in discussion about the future plan for the Holland Elementary School. There will not be any decisions made about the future use of the school during this meeting. This meeting is an opportunity to bring these committees together in a planning session to discuss and organize information regarding the building before we bring this information before the town. We will have a brief period at the start of the meeting for public comment which we will limit to 15 minutes to allow for adequate time for discussion to follow between the committees. Thank you in advance.
AGENDA
1. Call to order
2. Public Comment (Limited to 15 Minutes)
3. New Business – School Discussion amongst Committees
A) Holland School Feasibility Committee Update
- Discussion of Black River Design Final Report
- Discussion of Repurposing Committee Final Report - Other options pursued and explored
B) School Board Update
- Update on Building (Current Leases, Building status, etc.)
- Appraisal Information
- Update of School Operating Cost
C) Discussion on transfer/sale of building to the Town of Holland
4. Adjourn