NEWPORT CITY – Anyone driving on Route 105 west out of Newport City in the last few weeks would have noticed large pieces of equipment near the water tower. Newport City Manager Laura Dolgin said it’s all for the city water tower’s annual maintenance, which includes cleaning the inside of the storage tower. The project, which began about a month ago, is expected to be completed by mid-September.
The city is in a 15-year-contract with Utility Services to perform the annual maintenance. Dolgin said the expense to the city is just over $93,073 a year for the first five years then it reduces to between $22,000 and $30,000. The funding comes from the water department’s operation fees paid by all water customers.