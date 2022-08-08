Shadow lake

GLOVER - Watershed action plans are scheduled for three lakes in Orleans County. The objective is to identify sources of pollution that threaten the lakes’ watersheds, water quality, and wildlife habitat. Grants were secured for Caspian Lake, Willoughby Lake, and Shadow Lake by the Orleans County Natural Resources Conservation District (OCNRCD). The organization partners with lake associations to test, monitor, assess, and implement action steps to maintain and/or improve water quality.

This initiative is rooted in a 2018 study of Vermont lakes by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation. The study confirmed most of the lakes in Orleans County are clean and clear.

Tags

Recommended for you