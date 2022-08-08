GLOVER - Watershed action plans are scheduled for three lakes in Orleans County. The objective is to identify sources of pollution that threaten the lakes’ watersheds, water quality, and wildlife habitat. Grants were secured for Caspian Lake, Willoughby Lake, and Shadow Lake by the Orleans County Natural Resources Conservation District (OCNRCD). The organization partners with lake associations to test, monitor, assess, and implement action steps to maintain and/or improve water quality.
This initiative is rooted in a 2018 study of Vermont lakes by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation. The study confirmed most of the lakes in Orleans County are clean and clear.
What is troublesome is the amount of phosphorus in these lakes has doubled since 1980. The action plan will locate the sources of phosphorus and create a planning guide that prioritizes restoration and protection action.
Over the course of a year, lake association members for these locations will work with a contractor to monitor water quality. The contractor will draft a plan of action. By September 2023 a public meeting will allow an opportunity to give feedback and a final priority list will be drafted. By the end of November 2023 the stakeholders will receive a final plan.
OCNRCD will work with the Memphremagog Watershed Association to conduct stormwater and erosion assessments of land use areas including roads, driveways, parking areas, and lakeshores.
