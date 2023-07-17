Cancer fundraiser Buttice

Vince and Trish Buttice stand with Crystal Grenier, the owner of Lines and Designs Lawn Care and Greenhouse, during the Wish Upon A Star Carnival fundraiser Saturday at Lines and Designs Greenhouse. (Photo by Christopher Roy)

 CHARLESTON – As if an omen, the skies cleared up on Saturday after several days of rain, making way for a lovely day for the Wish Upon A Star Carnival at Lines and Designs Greenhouse. Proceeds from the annual event will benefit the Kyle Buttice's - Catch The Cure Foundation. At the age of 33, Buttice lost his life to cancer on Oct. 21, 2020. Kyle’s mom, Trish Buttice, said that Kyle had a type of melanoma that did not come to the surface of the skin.

