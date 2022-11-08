The Associated Press Calls Senate Race for Peter Welch, Based on Exit Polls.
Latest News
- Mayor Monette Not Seeking Reelection
- School Board to Have Voters to Decide Election Process
- City Council Decides to Retain Park
- Welch
- BREAKING NEWS...POLLS JUST CLOSED...
- Scherer, Spartans to Face Tufts in NCAA Tourney
- Patriots Head Into Bye With Chance to Make Noise in Division
- Athlete of the Week: Charlie Thompson
Popular Content
Articles
- Athlete of the Week: Charlie Thompson
- Kitchen Fire Displaces Newport Center Family
- Silent No More, Residents Speak Up about Recent Vandalism and NEK Rainbow Coalition
- Trio of Falcons Selected to Play in North/South Game
- Six Rangers Earn Capital League Honors
- Scherer, Spartans to Face Tufts in NCAA Tourney
- Athlete of the Week: Alayna Azur
- Lake Region Stuns BFA Fairfax, Milton Upsets North Country
- City Council Decides to Retain Park
- Stowe Tops Lake Region 2-1 in Semifinals
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.