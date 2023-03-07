The Town of Westfield had 60 out of 480 voters vote by Australian Ballot, 51 voters were in person at Town Meeting.
Westfield voted in the following officials:
Updated: March 8, 2023 @ 1:18 am
Moderator Pat Sagui
School District Board Member Mary Gagne
Union School Board Birector (remaining 1 year on a 3 year term) Kevin Amyot
1st Constable Jerry Bouchard, Jr.
2nd Constable Mike Piper
Deliquent Tax Collector Joyce Crawford
Lister for a 3 year term Danny Young
Selectboard member for a 3 year term Dennis Vincent (38 votes, competitor Jennifer Grace received 13)
Library Trustees
1 year term Theresa Rudolph
2 year term Jennifer Grace
3 year term Elizabeth Berchick
4 year term Karen Blais
5 year term Jennifer Stelma
Both the general fund and road budgets passed.
All appropriations, except one, passed. Big Heavy World's request for $250 was defeated.
By Paper Ballot at Town Meeting
The Jay/Westfield school budget of $1,979,596 received 41 votes in favor and 9 votes against. These will be commingled with Jay's votes)
Westfield's portion of the budget, $664,688 was approved by voice vote.
Australian Ballot Results
Joint School Treasurer: Tara Morse (57 votes, 3 blank)
Westfield Town School District Treasurer: Lisa Deslandes (10 votes); Write-ins (5 votes); 43 ballots blank and 2 spoiled.
North Country Union High School's budget received 47 votes in favor and 13 against
North Country Union Junior High School's budget received 46 votes in favor and 14 against
