WESTMORE – After a brief discussion with Orleans County Sheriff Jennifer Harlow on Monday, the Westmore Selectboard voted to renew the town’s contract with the sheriff’s office. The contract calls for 414 patrol hours at a cost of $24,012.
The selectboard asked Harlow to attend the meeting to field questions from community members. Some community members had questions about how the Sheriff’s Department provides law enforcement coverage, particularly after hours. Those at the meeting indicated the town considered asking for more coverage hours, but wanted to know if patrol could happen during problem times. In response, Harlow said the Sheriff’s Department tries to be in the area during the summer and evening hours because these have been identified as problem times, and because some people have had concerns about happenings in the beach area.