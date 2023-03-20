WESTMORE - Former road foreman Clayton Butler has sued the Town of Westmore alleging that the selectboard did not follow due process outlined in the town's personnel policy when he tendered his resignation. Butler contends he was subjected to unjust disciplinary action and was wrongfully terminated.
Westmore Selectboard Responds to Lawsuit
- ED BARBER Staff Writer
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Westmore Selectboard Responds to Lawsuit -Full Story
- Kingdom Games’ Parade a No-Go for This Summer’s Event
- Kingdom Games’ Parade a No-Go for This Summer’s Event-Full Story
- Westmore Selectboard Responds to Lawsuit
- Sweeney Named Capital League Player of the Year
- Former Falcons Clash As Spartans Top Hornets
- Students Learn How to Tell a Story at the Old Stone House -Full Story
- Students Learn How to Tell a Story at the Old Stone House
Popular Content
Articles
- Charleston Woman Charged with Cruelty to Animals
- Vermont Senate Passes S.37-Full story
- North Country Athletic Department Holds Winter Awards Ceremony
- Barton Electric Rate Hike Starts April 1
- Former Falcons Clash As Spartans Top Hornets
- Kingdom Games’ Parade a No-Go for This Summer’s Event
- Westmore Selectboard Responds to Lawsuit
- Key Committee Advances Bill to Protect Vermonters from PFAS and Other Toxic Chemicals-Full Story
- Newport Has a New Mayor, City Council and Budget Votes are In
- 72 Hour Waiting Period, Secure Gun Requirement and More in Proposed New Gun Bill-full story
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.