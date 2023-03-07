Peter Hyslop and Andrew Berley

From left, selectman Peter Hyslop and moderator Andrew Berley discuss town business as a vote for the selectboard was underway. (Photo by Ed Barber)

WESTMORE - Incumbent Peter Hyslop was challenged for a three year term on the town’s selectboard. Elected five years ago, Hyslop faced off against Isaiah Casey at Tuesday’s Town Meeting.

“I’ll always put the town’s best interests first,” Hyslop said. By paper ballot, Hyslop won the election by a vote of 42 to 20.

