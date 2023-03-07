WESTMORE - Incumbent Peter Hyslop was challenged for a three year term on the town’s selectboard. Elected five years ago, Hyslop faced off against Isaiah Casey at Tuesday’s Town Meeting.
“I’ll always put the town’s best interests first,” Hyslop said. By paper ballot, Hyslop won the election by a vote of 42 to 20.
Moderator Andrew Burley was reelected. Town Clerk Elaine Cashin will return for a two year term as clerk and delinquent tax collector. John Zimmer was elected as town treasurer.
The town budget of $331,193 and highway budget of $309,796 were passed without much discussion. In preparation for the purchase of a new truck, $50,000 has been set aside in a reserve fund.
