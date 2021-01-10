Senator Bobby Starr: There’s been occasions at the state house in Montpelier where protesters would “holler and shout” and drop banners off the balcony. “We never had anyone ransack the place and cause that destruction,” Starr said. “It’s disgraceful to have that happen in a country as free and open. That’s why gates go up.”
Vicki Strong firmly believes the three branches of government are working toward a common purpose. She respects that some people question whether the election process was tainted by allegations of fraud.
(Read more in The Newport Daily Express)