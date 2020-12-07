MONTPELIER, VT)///NEWS ADVISORY///Do State voters support the Transportation & Climate Initiative (TCI)? Which transportation improvements do Vermont voters see as most important to unsnarl traffic, improve quality of life, clean the air, and address inequities? These questions and others will be answered when a new survey conducted by Climate Nexus and the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication (YPCCC) on behalf of the Our Transportation Future (OTF) coalition is released during a video-based news conference on Wednesday, December 9 at 10:30 a.m. ET to unveil the new poll findings.
The scientific survey includes a representative sample of more than 3800 voters in the TCI region (Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions), including several hundred in Vermont. The poll was conducted by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and Nexus Polling on November 9th-15th following the national election and about a month ahead of the states’ final TCI Memorandum of Understanding expected in Mid-December.
TCI is a regional collaboration of Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states and the District of Columbia that seeks to improve transportation, develop the clean energy economy and reduce carbon emissions from the transportation sector.
WHO
Speakers will include:
Anthony Leiserowitz, director of the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication;
Phoebe Sweet, managing director, campaigns & strategies, Nexus Polling;
Lauren Bailey, director of climate policy, Tri-State Transportation Campaign (covering New York, New Jersey and Connecticut);
Alli Gold Roberts, director, state policy program, CERES; and
Brian O’Malley, president and CEO, Central Maryland Transportation Alliance.
WHAT
A live, two-way video-based Vermont news conference with full Q&A.
WHEN
10:30 a.m. ET for the live video-based Vermont news conference on Wednesday (December 9th). A streaming version of the news event will be available late that same day at www.ourtransportationfuture.org.
WHERE
Register to participate in the news event by going to https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EKoK_syYQkaQAi7fZY-64Q. Reporters will be provided a link to participate directly in the event, including the Q&A period. Those who elect to participate by a traditional dial-up phone call will be in a listen-only mode for the Q&A period, and will need to submit questions separately.
Our Transportation Future is a coalition of 78 local, regional, and national organizations committed to modernizing transportation across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region. OTF is focused on improving our transportation system -- the ways we move people and goods in the region – to spur economic growth, make us healthier and safer, clean up the environment, address longstanding inequities, and improve our quality of life.
The Yale Program on Climate Change Communication conducts scientific research on public climate change knowledge, attitudes, policy preferences, and behavior. Our mission is to advance the science of climate change communication, help leaders communicate more effectively, and increase the public’s understanding of climate risks and opportunities.
Climate Nexus, in partnership with the Yale University Program on Climate Change Communication and the George Mason University Center for Climate Change Communication, conducts polling on climate change, public policy and the energy transition.