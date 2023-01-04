NEWPORT CITY - There are four basic state funding formulas to pay education costs across the country. Vermont is one of two states that relies on a guaranteed tax base. Revenues are derived from several sources including a heavy reliance on property taxes. Last year, the Vermont legislature created a study committee which met through the fall with a goal of outlining different education funding sources. The committee’s report was recently released in December. Committee member Representative Scott Beck of Saint Johnsbury said that they did not make a recommendation to the legislature, instead focusing on fact gathering through those months to better inform future work on the issue.
According to the Education Commission of the States (ECS), the country's 50 states rely on one of four funding methods. They are
Student-based foundation: "Districts receive a base amount of funding per student, with additional money or weights added to provide additional support to students with a higher need."
Resource-based allocation: "All districts receive a minimum base amount of resources. Resources could be staffing, services or programs, and are often based on a ratio of students to staffing"
Guaranteed tax base: "Funding levels are determined by a formula that equalizes the taxes paid on the base amount of property within the district. The state provides higher levels of funding to lower property-wealthy districts than higher property-wealthy districts."
Hybrid model: "Hybrid models often combine aspects of student-based foundation models, resource-based allocation models, and various cost factors."
The statewide Education Fund draws revenues of $2 billion annually through property taxes, sales tax, and rooms and meals tax. An estimated 70 percent of Vermonters pay taxes on income; any move away from property taxes for education funding will increase income taxes, according to the study.
Beck is also a member of the Education Committee. He said there's been an ongoing conversation about changing the funding source for education.
"It's been out there for some time," Beck said. "The question is, is it feasible?"
The Vermont constitution gives the legislature authority to decide how to fund public education. Some legislators are concerned that moving away from property taxes as a funding source may result in unforeseen financial ramifications.
Two percent of earners pay 36 percent of all income taxes in Vermont. Increasing the tax rate could lead residents to leave Vermont warns Beck.
"We need to consider high income earners who may leave the state," Beck said. "And tax avoidance is an issue."
He defines tax avoidance as taxpayers who don't show all of their income when filing state and federal tax returns.
In years past, the chairs of the "money committees" didn't favor increasing the income tax rate to lower property taxes. Income tax is the primary funding source for the state's general fund. Beck said as a result of retirement, there will be new people chairing the Appropriations, Finance and Ways and Means committees. These new members may be more willing to approve an income tax increase.
"It will take leadership in the house and senate to make a change," Beck said. Governor Phil Scott "is not keen on the idea" of raising the income tax.
With 104 Democrats, the House of Representatives can override Governor Phil Scott's probable veto of a bill that increases the income tax.
What's more likely, said Beck, is the legislature will wait until 2029 when an education funding mechanism including weights based on poverty levels, special needs, and other factors will be fully implemented.
"It's an interesting idea," Beck concedes of changing the funding source. "There are strong positives and negatives, and you don't usually see that."