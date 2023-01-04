NEWPORT CITY - There are four basic state funding formulas to pay education costs across the country. Vermont is one of two states that relies on a guaranteed tax base. Revenues are derived from several sources including a heavy reliance on property taxes. Last year, the Vermont legislature created a study committee which met through the fall with a goal of outlining different education funding sources. The committee’s report was recently released in December. Committee member Representative Scott Beck of Saint Johnsbury said that they did not make a recommendation to the legislature, instead focusing on fact gathering through those months to better inform future work on the issue.

According to the Education Commission of the States (ECS), the country's 50 states rely on one of four funding methods. They are

Tags

Recommended for you