Johnson, VT – An approaching wind and rain storm could cause power outages in Vermont Electric Co-op (VEC) territory Christmas Eve into Christmas morning.
“We are urging our members to be prepared, unfortunately, for conditions that could bring down trees and limbs, causing some power interruptions during the holiday,” said Jake Brown, energy services planner for VEC.
The forecast calls for warming temperatures, rain and increasing winds Christmas Eve overnight into Christmas morning. During Christmas Day, falling temperatures could potentially could cause a “flash freeze” creating hazardous travel and working conditions.
During an outage, you can get updates on estimated times of power restoration at VEC’s Outage Center on our website at https://vermontelectric.coop/outage-center as well as on VEC’s Facebook and Twitter feeds.
Storm Preparation and Safety Tips
If you don’t have a storm kit ready, now might be a good time to assemble one. Items could include flashlights and headlamps, a battery powered portable radio, some non-perishable food and a first aid kit.
If you come across downed power lines outside, keep your distance. Always assume every line is energized and dangerous.
Use generators and stoves safely. Never use a generator, grill, camp stove or other gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal-burning devices inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace or any partially enclosed area.
For more information about managing outages, please visit https://vermontelectric.coop/electric-system/safety.