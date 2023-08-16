Winter Crash Victim Thanks Local EMS

Not all EMS stories have a happy ending. Often, EMS workers never know what happened to the person they saved, or what the final outcome was for a patient. But then, sometimes, a reunion takes place and there can be closure for both sides. That's what happened on Tuesday, August 15, in Glover.
Last December 5, Joe Hutchinson was on his way to another job. He worked as a pest control agent, and after completing work at one site, he was headed to Derby for another site visit
And then the unexpected happened as he was coming into Glover. He went off the road, hit a ditch and his truck went airborne.
Joe was a member of the Barre Town Fire Department. A father of four, this experience is one of those nightmares that many people fear. The event left Joe with a long term disability that he is still working to come back from. A blast fracture in his spine was the official diagnosis. Surgery to insert rods on both sides of the spinal column, extensive rehab and continued physical therapy has brought back some feeling in his legs and feet and has given him more mobility, but he said his full prognosis and how much he will regain is still unknown.
