Winter Crash Victim Thanks Local EMS

On Tuesday, August 15, Joe Hutchinson (Center), of Barre, and his family joined Glover Ambulance Service (GAS) members and Glover Fire Chief Job Breitmeyer  at the Glover Fire Station to thank them for their service following his accident in December of 2023. Pictured are (Front Row L to R) Senna Hutchinson, 3; Gracie Hutchinson, 6; Joe Hutchinson; Amelia Hutchinson, 1. (Back Row L to R) Eddie Hutchinson, 12; Carla Hutchinson; Job Breitmeyer Glover Fire Chief; Riley Brooks, GAS member; Rebecca Allen, Paramedic with GAS; Ashley Fontaine, GAS member; and Adam Heuslein, GAS Chief. (Photo by Tabitha Armstrong)

Not all EMS stories have a happy ending. Often, EMS workers never know what happened to the person they saved, or what the final outcome was for a patient. But then, sometimes, a reunion takes place and there can be closure for both sides. That's what happened on Tuesday, August 15, in Glover. 

Last December 5, Joe Hutchinson was on his way to another job. He worked as a pest control agent, and after completing work at one site, he was headed to Derby for another site visit

