Snow will spread over the North Country late tonight and may be briefly heavy at times through Tuesday morning. Light to moderate snow will continue through Tuesday night, especially across northern areas. Snow totals of 4 to 13 inches are expected, with the highest amounts in southeastern Vermont and the eastern side of the Adirondacks.
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Burlington VT
338 PM EST Mon Feb 1 2021
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to
12 inches.
* WHERE...Eastern Clinton County in New York.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. The hazardous conditions
will impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be heaviest in intensity at the
start of the morning commute on Tuesday. The snow will taper off
a bit Tuesday afternoon, but then become steady again Tuesday
evening. Gusty north winds will cause some blowing and drifting
snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Please allow extra time if travel is necessary.
Western Clinton-Western Essex-Windsor-Eastern Rutland-
Including the cities of Dannemora, Lake Placid, Springfield,
White River Junction, East Wallingford, and Killington
338 PM EST Mon Feb 1 2021
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to
13 inches.
* WHERE...In Vermont, Windsor and Eastern Rutland Counties. In
New York, Western Clinton and Western Essex Counties.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute for both
areas and the evening commute for western Clinton and western
Clinton counties in New York.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow will fall over Windsor
and eastern Rutland counties of Vermont tonight through the
Tuesday morning commute, then taper off in intensity as the day
wears on. For western Clinton and western Essex Counties in New
York, the heaviest snowfall is expected after midnight tonight
and continuing through Tuesday and Tuesday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Please allow extra time if travel is necessary.
Northern St. Lawrence-Northern Franklin-Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Southern Franklin-Eastern Essex-Grand Isle-Western Franklin-
Orleans-Essex-Western Chittenden-Lamoille-Caledonia-Washington-
Western Addison-Orange-Western Rutland-Eastern Franklin-
Eastern Chittenden-Eastern Addison-
Including the cities of Massena, Malone, Star Lake, Saranac Lake,
Tupper Lake, Port Henry, Ticonderoga, Alburgh, South Hero,
St. Albans, Newport, Island Pond, Burlington, Johnson, Stowe,
St. Johnsbury, Montpelier, Middlebury, Vergennes, Bradford,
Randolph, Rutland, Enosburg Falls, Richford, Underhill, Bristol,
and Ripton
338 PM EST Mon Feb 1 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches with localized amounts to 10 inches.
* WHERE...Most of central and northern Vermont, much of the
Champlain Valley, and parts of the northern Adirondacks and
Saint Lawrence Valley in New York.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. The hazardous conditions
will impact the Tuesday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be heaviest in intensity starting
during the pre-dawn hours and continuing through Tuesday morning
before gradually tapering to light snow Tuesday afternoon.
Additional light snow is expected Tuesday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Please allow extra time if travel is necessary.
