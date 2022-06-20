NEWPORT CITY – A Newport City woman facing a second-degree attempted murder charge for hitting someone with a vehicle on Spring Street last Friday continued to be held without bail, after her court appearance Monday.
Sarah Carpenter, 49, through defense attorney Amy Davis, pled innocent to the charge. Carpenter also pled innocent to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, first degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon, unlawful restraint, aggravated disorderly conduct, simple assault, and aggravated assault,
During the arraignment, Davis challenged the probable cause for the second-degree attempted murder charge, saying that the State alleged Carpenter attempted to unlawfully cause the death of another with the intention to kill. However, Davis said she did not see anything in the affidavit about specific intent to kill the alleged victim.
