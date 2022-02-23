NEWPORT CITY – A 23-old Island Pond woman accused of driving her car on the opposite side of the road and killing two teenagers in Charlestown was released on conditions and a $10,000 unsecured appearance bond.
Katelyn Deslandes is charged with two counts of careless and negligent driving with death resulting for Logan Cota, 18, of Charleston, and Taylor Warren, 18, of Lunenburg on Feb. 16.
Deslandes attended Tuesday’s arraignment in Orleans County Court by phone from Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, where she was taken after the deadly crash.
Her attorney Sam Swope entered innocent pleas on her behalf. He said it was his understanding, Deslandes was scheduled to have surgery either Tuesday or Wednesday.
While talking about conditions of release Orleans County State Attorney Jennifer Barrett said while a final toxicology report was still pending as of Tuesday, they could confirm Deslandes had THC in her system. THC is the main psychoactive compound in cannabis.
“She admitted to consuming heroin within 24 hours of the crash,” Barrett said of Deslandes. “We don’t know if she was under the influence of heroin at the time of the crash.”
