BARTON- Spring is in the air and after a depressing 2020 in which the COVID-19 pandemic shelved every day life, there is a hope for optimism. Vermont is close to reaching the 80 percent vaccination rate to combat the virus. Once Vermont's vaccination rates reaches "herd immunity" Governor Phil Scott will terminate the state of emergency and loosen restrictions related to the pandemic.
Greater Barton Arts managed to survive the pandemic cutting programming to the bare bones level in 2020. This summer there's a full slate of activities led by a group of interns. There are activities for people of all ages and artistic interests.
Ayla Walter is interested in learning how to make frames.
"I can do the mat thing," Walter said. She looks forward to a framing class with John Rowe. An artist who can mat and frame their work personalizes it.
"Framing is part of my favorite things to see at an art museum," Walter said.
