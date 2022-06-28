NEWPORT CITY – Work on saving and rehabilitating the historic Gardner Park Memorial Grandstand continues. Members of the Gardner Park Grandstand Committee have met almost weekly for the past year and a half.
Construction for the grandstand started in 1939 following a directive from then Newport City Mayor Winston Prouty. However, the structure has remained idle since about 2005. Some people once believed it should be razed because they felt it was unsafe, something that committee members say has been found to be untrue. According to Roger Cartee, a member of the committee, engineers who recently inspected the grandstand stated that workers under the direction of Frank Sabourin back in 1939 over-constructed the grandstand, and that it is basically in good condition and would meet many of the current construction standards.
In the early 2000s, the field and grandstand were also home to a New England Babe Ruth baseball ball tournament. New England baseball officials estimated that the week-long tournament generated about a $250,00.00 economic boost to the community, said Cartee who added that the community stopped using the grandstand and the field shortly after that.
“The ballfield is now unplayable,” said Cartee. “You couldn’t play ball there now because it’s all grown in, and it’s all weeds.”
Committee members don’t know why the city stopped maintaining the grandstand. However, according to committee member Doug Swenson in 2004, workers, with money raised by the local Babe Ruth baseball team, painted the building and did some repairs to the grandstand in preparation for the New England Baseball Tournament. According to Cartee, not much if anything has been done since.
The committee members believe Gardner Memorial Park Grandstand is one of the last of the all-wooden grandstands built by the Works Progress Administration in the 1930s.