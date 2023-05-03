NEWPORT CITY- The Right To Repair bill made it before the Commerce and Economic Development Committee in the House of Representatives for a hearing. The bill, introduced by Representative Katherine Sims, will require manufacturers to allow agriculture operations access to tools, codes, onboard diagnostics and manuscripts to repair their equipment.
The Vermont Farm Bureau opposes the bill, preferring instead to negotiate directly with the industry leaders. Executive Director Joe Tisbert recently presented the Commerce Committee with memorandums of understanding with John Deere and New Holland.
The companies will allow access to the appropriate materials with the understanding the companies have copyrighted software that is protected from infringement.
As part of the agreement, the American Farm Bureau and related state chapters agree to refrain from lobbying in favor of the legislature's efforts to enact Right To Repair legislation.
The Vermont Public Interest Research Group supports the bill. Consumer protection advocate Zachary Tomanelli testified before the Commerce Committee.
"It’s our position that once a consumer buys and owns a product, device, or piece of equipment, that individual should have some reasonable expectation that they will be able to repair that product should it break," Tomanelli said. "They or a trusted independent repair provider will have access to the parts, tools, information, documentation, and software necessary to make those repairs."
Tomanelli accepts the right of manufacturers to offer repair services to their customers. The bill will balance that right by protecting consumers against a virtually monopolistic grip by the industry in the repair process.
Service providers in Vermont are recognized by Tomanelli as having a good relationship with their customers. There are occasions when a lack of manpower leaves farmers vulnerable if they're in the middle of harvest season. The bill allows enough leeway for a farmer or representative to repair the equipment on a timely basis.
Timely repairs can prevent unsafe conditions and are more environmentally friendly.
Representative David Templeman of Brownington serves on the Agriculture, Food Resilience and Forestry Committee. H.81 started in this committee before moving to Commerce. Templeman responded to several questions via email.
"Essentially it is my assertion that equipment manufacturers have created a derivative market by separating access to repair, from the equipment itself," Templeman said. "This isn’t a problem until the manufacturer's authorized repair providers are the only people who can perform the work."
Templeman called the practice a monopolization of repair because there are no competitors. Testimony from witnesses confirm some manufacturers will offer "barebone versions of diagnostic software for very high prices."
With only weeks to go in the legislative session, the bill is moving to the House floor for action. Senator Bobby Starr who chairs the Agriculture Committee in his chamber doesn't expect further action on the bill.
"The House pushed for it, but there are people against it," Starr said. He anticipates the bill will pass over to the Agriculture Committee but doesn't plan any hearings this session.
Right To Repair bills have been introduced in most states. The bills encompass farm machinery, consumer electronics, motorized wheelchairs, and motor vehicles. Some bills were enacted into law while others failed to pass both chambers.
Representative David Templeman will introduce the bill on the House floor Thursday, May 4.