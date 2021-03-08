WATERBURY, VT – Non-profit organizations can now apply for federal security grants through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Applications must be submitted to Vermont Emergency Management by 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021.
FEMA has allocated $1,050,000 to Vermont under the Fiscal Year 2021 program. The program provides funding for physical security enhancements and other security-related activities to nonprofit organizations that are at high risk of a terrorist attack. The program also seeks to integrate the preparedness activities of nonprofit organizations with broader state and local preparedness efforts.
Eligible applicants for this program include nonprofit organizations that are described as an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) 501(c)(3) entity and exempt from taxation under section 501(a) of the Internal Revenue Code. Organizations such as churches, mosques, and synagogues are considered automatically exempt if they meet the requirements of section 501(c)(3) and are eligible to apply.
Complete eligibility and application requirements can be found on the Vermont Emergency Management – Homeland Security Unit website at: https://hsu.vermont.gov/homeland-security-unit/funding-opportunities/NSGP. Questions and application submissions can be directed to DPS.HSUGrants@vermont..gov.