A small, butterfly-shaped gland known as the thyroid is responsible for a host of functions in the body. When that gland is not working properly, such as when cancer has taken hold, individuals may experience a range of side effects. Learning about the thyroid and thyroid cancer can help individuals recognize their own risk factors for the disease.
The thyroid gland
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the thyroid sends out hormones that control activities in the body, including breathing and pumping blood. The gland also regulates certain metabolic functions, such as controlling weight and putting on muscle. The thyroid also helps to keep the brain, heart, muscles, and other organs working as they should.
What is thyroid cancer?
Thyroid cancer is a type of cancer that starts in the thyroid. At first, thyroid cancer may not produce any symptoms, but as it grows, the cancer can cause swelling in the neck and may make it difficult to talk and swallow, says the Mayo Clinic. Thyroid cancer is not the most common cancer, but it is helpful to learn more about the disease. The American Cancer Society reports that, as of 2022, there are about 43,800 new cases of thyroid cancer (11,860 in men and 31,940 in women). Women are three times more likely to develop thyroid cancer than men, and until recently, it was the most rapidly increasing cancer in the U.S.
