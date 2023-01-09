“Danger” might not be the first word to come to mind when individuals consider their bathrooms, but perhaps it should be? After all, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that each year more than 1.5 million aging adults visit emergency rooms for fall-related injuries, many of which occur in the bathroom.
Many falls and spills that occur in the bathroom can be prevented. Seniors or their loved ones can make some minor adjustments to bathrooms so falls are less likely to happen.
• Install grab bars in the shower and bath and elsewhere, as necessary. Grab bars make it easier for aging men and women to get into and out of the shower or the tub by giving them something to hold onto. This can be especially helpful for seniors who must step up and over their tubs to bathe. Though they’re primarily used in showers and tubs, grab bars also can be installed alongside toilets for seniors who could use a little help sitting down and getting up from their toilets. AARP notes that sheltering arm grab bars provide the best support around toilets. Such grab bars come around both sides of the toilet and look similar to armrests.
• Install LED lighting. Poor lighting in a bathroom can make it hard for seniors to see, which can make them more vulnerable to slips and falls. That’s especially so for seniors who find themselves making frequent bathroom visits overnight. Even bathrooms with seemingly adequate lighting may be dangerous if they feature dated light fixtures that rely on incandescent bulbs to light the room. Incandescent bulbs burn out with greater frequency than LED alternatives, which can last for years. The longer bulbs last, the less often seniors need to change them, which also reduces their risk for injury. In addition to replacing traditional fixtures with LED alternatives, individuals can plug in LED night lights that make it easy to see when making nighttime visits to the bathroom.
