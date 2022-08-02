Living with inflammatory bowel conditions like ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease can be challenging. Many people experience situations where they feel like they don’t have control of their bodies and are limited in what they can do. Sometimes pain and other discomfort can affect how they live their lives.
Managing conditions that affect the bowels takes patience and knowledge of the illnesses themselves. While they share certain characteristics, there are some differences between Crohn’s disease and colitis.
Crohn’s disease
The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation notes that Crohn’s disease is a chronic inflammatory condition of the gastrointestinal tract. It was discovered by Dr. Burrill B. Crohn and his colleagues in 1932. Crohn’s is most often diagnosed in adolescents and adults between the ages of 20 and 30.
The condition can affect any part of the gastrointestinal tract from the mouth to the anus, but most commonly affects the end of the small bowel known as the ileum and the beginning of the colon. While it can affect any part of the intestines, Crohn’s disease usually occurs in a pattern of “normal” areas of unaffected intestines between patches of diseased intestine.
Colitis
Ulcerative colitis, or just simply colitis, differs from Crohn’s disease in that colitis only affects the large intestine. With ulcerative colitis, there are no healthy areas in between inflamed spots; the entire large intestine is inflamed.
Common symptoms
Since the symptoms of Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis can be similar, it may be difficult to know which illness is present without further testing. Here are some common symptoms, courtesy of WebMD.
• Diarrhea
• Belly cramps
• Constipation
• Urgent need to have a bowel movement
• Rectal bleeding
• Fever
• Weight loss
• Fatigue
• Smaller appetite
• Feeling like a BM wasn’t complete
• Irregular menstrual periods
Symptoms may come and go between flare-ups.
Diagnosis
Doctors will conduct various tests to determine where inflammation is present. A sigmoidoscopy examines the lower large intestines; a colonoscopy examines the entire large intestines; and a esophagogastroduodenoscopy checks the lining of the esophagus, stomach and duodenum. Sometimes an endoscopy will be used to look at the small intestines as well. Other testing can check the bile ducts in the liver and the pancreatic ducts.
With these tests and a thorough assessment of symptoms, doctors can determine if a person has Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis. A balance of dietary changes and medication can help manage symptoms.