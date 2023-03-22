ORLEANS VILLAGE - The annual meeting was a quiet affair as village voters swiftly dispensed with the 12 articles on the warning. The hot topic was an appropriation of $60,000 to hire law enforcement services.
The 2022 budget didn't have a line item for law enforcement services, but the Orleans Village trustees spent $13,187 in the last quarter of 2022 with the Sheriff’s Department. Village trustee and supervisor John Morley said the trustees reacted to complaints by business owners and residents about criminal activity.
The Town of Barton doesn't have a contract with the Orleans County Sheriff's Department for patrols or other services. This year the selectboard allocated $1,000 for the service.
"Last year there were a lot of issues and complaints," Morley said. The community relied on the state police to patrol the village when they had the opportunity. "Our businesses took it hard last year with the robberies."
Morley recognized the allocation is a huge increase, but he said the people spoke. The money was added as a "placeholder" in the event the town didn't fund for law enforcement services. This appropriation is only for services within the village boundaries.
Eric Lanou was reelected as trustee for a three year term. Bill Davies held the gavel as moderator for the 51st year at the village meeting. His reelection was not in doubt.
Shelia Martin returns as clerk and treasurer. The following positions were also collectively reelected: E. J. Rowell as chief engineer, first assistant Jay Ratte, and second assistant Ronald Hoyt.
The village budget for 2023 is $541,420 of which $469,300 will be raised in taxes. An additional $13,000 will be added to the water capital reserve fund and $46,000 to the sewer reserve fund. The funds will be leveraged with grants for upgrades and equipment replacement.
The Jones Memorial Library will receive $19,000 from the village for general operating expenses. Town residents authorized an additional $19,500 for each of the two libraries in Barton.
The Jones Memorial Library has been running a deficit and for a period of time the library trustees used the trust fund to balance the budget. Morley said the new board of trustees have made a commitment to stop using the trust's principal. The library is a hub in the village offering a variety of programs. Activities this spring include a Paint 'n Sip event, Mother-Son dance in April, gardening tips, a card making workshop and host NorthWoods Stewardship Center's presentation on mammals of Vermont.
Prior to the conclusion of the meeting, special recognition was given to Glenn Austin, a long time resident who served as village auditor for 34 years. His contribution was noted in a dedication to Austin published in the annual report.
A tribute to Davies was in order for his 51 years of service as moderator, although one village resident questioned whether it was true.
"I want to know how it's possible; Bill keeps saying he's 49," David Bolduc said in jest. His comment drew a hearty laugh.
Trustees Interest In BED
The Barton Village annual meeting was scheduled last week. The village residents ousted trustee chair Nathan Sicard in favor of Gina Lyons. Sicard also lost to Marilyn Prue for a two year term as a result of a vacancy when Cathy Swain resigned last year. At the end of the meeting Justin 'Tin' Barton-Caplin resigned as well.
In a nutshell, the Barton Village trustees proposed selling the deeply in debt Barton Electric Department (BED) to the Vermont Electric Cooperative. Last spring village residents soundly rejected the proposal. There was support to work with the Orleans Electric Department to maintain transmission lines and offer services to the ratepayers.
An exclusivity contract with VEC prevented the Orleans Village trustees from participating in the process prior to the vote. Morley said the trustees’ offer to work with BED still stands. OED has provided support for BED, especially after Barton Village's linemen resigned.
"I hope we're able to get together and discuss efficiencies and benefits to both communities," Morley said following the annual meeting.