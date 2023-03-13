IRASBURG - Governor Phil Scott has appointed Irasburg resident Paul Noel to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board. The board is responsible for the conservation of fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats and to protect the integrity, vitality, and diversity of all natural systems within the state.
A long time hunter, fisherman, trapper, and volunteer educator, Noel decided to apply to the board for a six year term.
Noel grew up in the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York in a family where hunting is a long standing tradition.
"When I was age nine I fell right into it," Noel said. He laments the younger generation isn't continuing the hunting traditions.
According to the governor's press release, Noel earned his bachelor’s degree in Fisheries and Wildlife Management from SUNY Cobleskill. His job history includes working at the Bald Hill Fish Hatchery in Newark as his first job out of college, and a more than three-decade tenure at IBM.
As part of the selection process, the governor considered Noel’s many outdoor pursuits include fishing, hiking, hunting, nature photography, skiing, snow shoeing, and trapping. He currently volunteers as a chief instructor for the Fish and Wildlife Department’s Hunter and Trapper Education Programs and Let’s Go Fishing Program.
The Fish and Wildlife Board sets policies regulating hunting, fishing, and trapping in Vermont. To encourage youth to hunt, a youth hunting season was established years ago. More recently a novice weekend enticed adults without hunting experience to try their hand.
As part of the trapper education program, Noel teaches ethics, safety, rules and regulations. Every few years, he offers an advanced class that includes a skinning demonstration. He's a member of the Vermont Trapper's Association which hosts an annual jamboree at the Orleans County Fairgrounds in Barton every September. The Association offers educational programs covering the many aspects of trapping.
"Trapping and hunting are proven methods to manage wildlife," Noel said in an interview. "It's a way to manage resources."
Board members regulate trapping techniques, use of bait, required trapping distance from trails, and other issues of concern.
As forest fragmentation confines animals to narrower spaces, there can be conflicts with people. For example, as the bear population increases, conflict with humans occurs. Compost piles, bird feeders, and garbage cans became food sources. Noel said these issues can be eliminated with appropriate countermeasures.
"Human input is a factor to manage the population," Noel said. He said fish and wildlife biologists will use science to determine in what regions the bear harvest should be increased.
Coyote hunting is a controversial issue Noel expects the board will address. The use of hounds, defining a specific hunting season, and trapping are all subjects the legislature has grappled with over the past few years.
"People have different perceptions," Noel said of coyote hunting. "That's a part of the challenge; the unknowing public takes it (rumors) as gossip."
One concern is the wanton killing of coyotes organized by groups of people. Noel said the depiction isn't accurate. Noel said there's a common ground the board can strive for in order to manage the coyote population.
"I feel honored to be a part of this board; it's important and worthwhile," Noel said. "It's a responsibility to help improve and regulate hunting, fishing, and trapping laws."
Members of the Fish and Wildlife Board are dedicated and open to different opinions. Noel asks people to reach out to him with their thoughts and suggestions.
“The Board, the public, and Vermont’s wildlife and wild places are fortunate to have Paul stepping into this role,” said Commissioner Christopher Herrick. “Paul is a gifted teacher and a skilled hunter, naturalist, and trapper whose dedication to conservation is unmatched."