NEWPORT CITY - Air quality tests at North Country Union High School confirms elevated levels of the chemical PCB. Representatives from the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), Agency of Education and Department of Health are working with school administrators to address remediation strategies. Principal Chris Young and state officials discussed the findings at a special meeting of the high school's Business Operations Committee on Monday evening. A public meeting is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday for the administration to share results of the testing and outline remediation strategies
DEC Project Manager Richard Spiese said air quality samples were taken from 30 percent of the school's 93 classrooms in B and C wings. Rooms were grouped together based on similar construction characteristics.
The EPA standard for maximum exposure to PCB chemicals is 100 ng/m3 per meter of air. The samples showed that there are some rooms with levels above the acceptable standard .
"Our first line of defense is to increase air flow," Young said of the immediate remediation strategy. "We can boost the HVAC system and put carbon filters into each room." He urged the school board members to authorize the installation of carbon filters in all classrooms, regardless of the test results. There are other rooms with PCB levels between 75 and 100 ng/m3.
The EPA is considering revising the levels downward to a safer exposure level, so these rooms could need remediation in the future. He recommends taking care of the problem now.
The state will share the cost, estimated at $200,000. The state will reimburse 80 percent of the cost with the school district paying 20 percent. NCSU Superintendent Elaine Collins said there is a bill under consideration to provide 100 percent state reimbursement.
Board member Peter Moskovites asked if all rooms will be sampled in the future.
Department of Health PCB Coordinator Danielle Allen responded, saying not necessarily.
"Initial samplings were grouped together based on when the section was built," Allen said. "We assume they have the same PCB levels as the tested rooms."
Spiese said an outside contractor will continue testing through 2025. The ongoing testing will measure progress made to reduce exposure to PCBs to an acceptable level. "We can't eliminate it completely," Spiese said.
Agency of Education spokesperson Jill Briggs-Campbell supports a strategy to place carbon filters in every classroom. But the funding has to be authorized by DEC, not the Agency of Education.
The administration and school board are considering the health impact on students and staff, funding, and community considerations. The strategies the committee discussed on Monday are the first step to remediate the problem. Long term solutions will follow based, in part, on community expectations.
Board member Richard Nelson cautioned when carbon filters are operating they can be loud. At 75 decibels they may be too loud for a classroom setting. As an alternative strategy, Nelson suggested buying a few carbon filters and trying them out before buying 93 at one time.
Collins proposed all classrooms with elevated PCB levels be fitted with carbon filters as a first step. Young said only a few classrooms recorded PCB levels below 75.
The committee will recommend to the full board a three prong strategy. Authorize $11,800 to upgrade the HVAC system to increase air circulation, open windows to allow fresh air in, and buy carbon filters for classrooms with PCB levels higher than 75.
Several years ago Burlington High School was found to have high PCB levels that prompted officials to close the school and relocate to a former department store. The legislature allocated $2.5 million for testing and mitigation this year. A priority schedule to sample schools was created. Schools constructed or renovated prior to 1980 were given higher priority.
