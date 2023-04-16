NEWPORT CITY- It's official. The Vermont Principals Association (VPA) has officially confirmed North Country Union High School's Christopher Young as its 2023 Principal of the Year.
In an interview, Young said he's not sure who nominated him. Young is a state coordinator for the National Association of Secondary Schools and serves on the VPA executive committee.
As a state coordinator, Young does advocacy work around access to school related activities, free and appropriate education, and equity for all students.
In August, VPA will present Young with the award. His name will be forwarded to the national committee for consideration as national principal of the year. Young will also travel to Washington, D.C. to meet his peers, principals of elementary, middle/junior, and high schools that have been elected ‘Principal of the Year’ from their state.
North Country Union High School (NCUHS) is a familiar place for Young. For years his parents taught at the high school. Young graduated from NCUHS, as did his two children.
Young returned to the school as principal just prior to the pandemic. Initially, he focused on building relationships with students, parents, faculty, and staff. As the former principal of Troy School, he was familiar with some of the students at the high school. Other students he knew through his coaching experience. Ironically, this year's 13 graduating Troy students have had Young as their principal since kindergarten.
The transition to high school students was seamless, Young said. They (students) have the same needs regardless of age.
"All behavior is a message of an unmet need," Young said. "Kids need to be safe regardless of age."
As a leader, Young has to articulate the needs of the school community. Transparency is a must, he explained, as is being confident in the decisions you have to make. As a hunter and skier, and as someone who enjoys the arts, he can share those experiences with students to build relationships.
The relationships with the students is what Young finds to be among the most important things his job requires, and he puts in the effort. He made a cameo appearance in a school play at a student's request. Young joins students on field trips; the culmination of these activities builds trust.
"You have to hold them accountable," Young said. With the right approach, he finds students will accept boundaries if they trust the messenger.
The Covid pandemic was a challenge for administrators across the state. It created a different learning environment, Young said. He had to act quickly as circumstances changed, sometimes daily, and dictated how education would be provided for that day, or week. The staff had the challenge of considering new ideas and pathways, new delivery methods, as well as a lot of logistical issues.
But now, with those days hopefully in the rearview mirror, Young said it's time to engage the school community in long term solutions. Young will take the lessons learned during the pandemic years and use them as a learning experience to help build a more robust educational experience for students moving forward.
Students are adjusting to the post pandemic environment though there are still unmet needs. Young said there is a mental health crisis and feels that there is a lot of work to do in that aspect. But, overall, the students have been resilient. This year's incoming freshman class is experiencing high school as it was prior to the pandemic. They seem more engaged and won the Maniatty Award for best school spirit. Their attitude bodes well for the future, Young said.
Young received a degree in Business Administration at Boston College. During his senior year Young came to the realization he didn't want a career in business. After talking to a school advisor, Young completed his degree and started working toward a high school teaching license. The subject was English, the same subject his father taught.
The advisor said after teaching for three years, Young would be qualified to complete certification for a principal's license.
It didn't go quite as planned. Young enjoyed teaching so much that he spent seven years at a school in Eaton, Massachusetts.
"I loved teaching. I coached, I taught summer school," Young said. His first administrative position was running the summer school program. Young spent a year and a half as assistant principal.
"I was a terrible assistant principal," Young confessed. "I didn't listen to directions very well."
Young and his family wanted to move to Vermont. His wife was from Brookline, Massachusetts and was agreeable to the move. They first looked for principal positions in the more populated areas. but a position opened at Craftsbury Academy.
When the Craftsbury job became available the Youngs decided to give country living a shot. His family learned to love skiing, hiking, and biking. Craftsbury is uniquely situated to provide those opportunities. The school community is small, but supportive and involved. Craftsbury Academy happens to be the school Young's grandfather graduated from.
"After eight years we had bond votes, replaced the gym, did upgrades; it seemed like a logical time to find a place closer to home," Young said. The Young family lives in Troy.
Young next became the principal at the 180 student, pre-k through 12th grade school in North Troy. The faculty and community were great, he said. Young was able to get back into coaching during his tenure at Troy.
During the nine years Young was at Troy, the administration and school board engaged in raising community support for a $1 million bond to upgrade the school. The facility underwent an energy efficiency upgrade, installed a new boiler, replaced windows and redid the siding.
"The school looks great," Young said. "It was long overdue."
Then he took the position at North Country, and there's no rest in sight for Young. Prior to the pandemic, the faculty was redrafting grading rubrics as mandated by the Agency of Education. Implementing the changes were controversial and students let their feelings be known. At one point they walked out of school in protest. The transition to the new grading system was suspended during the pandemic. It's back on the front burner.
Young will re-engage the faculty to complete the new grading methodology. For certain, being principal at NCUHS can keep you busy!