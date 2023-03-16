COVENTRY – During their meeting Wednesday, the Coventry Village School Board discussed their plans about moving forward with adding onto the CVS building. At Town Meeting last week, voters defeated a bond request asking for a million dollars to cover the addition. The money would have been in addition to the $3.2 million bond voters previously approved for the addition.
The building committee met with the architect Tuesday and came up with five alternatives. On Wednesday, school board member Praneet Menon said the building committee considered asking for a revote on the bond, and alternatives such as possibly tuitioning the upper grades to another school. However, in the end, the building committee determined that the easiest thing to do was to try to get an addition built with the $3.2 million that voters had already approved. Menon said a revote would require at least two-thirds of the previous vote totals. If the vote failed, construction might not happen until at least next year, and the building committee didn’t want to push the project that far out.
Menon said that the school board wants to maintain a threshold of about $2.4 million for the construction costs.
“That would mean, as the (school) board, we would hold onto about a hundred thousand dollars in reserve just in case things go awry,” he said. Based on the last few estimates, the school board has not quite pegged where the final costs will be. “It’s good to have that. Plus, there will be another $550K in fees which have already been accounted for. That will bring the total to about $3.2 million.”
The quotes the school board is dealing with now are from the architect and still need to be viewed by the constitution manager. However, according to school board chair Jamie Stenger, the architect used the cost per square footage received from the construction manager, in order to estimate costs. However, Menon believes the construction manager will come back with a price of about $2.6 million when everything is said and done.
“At this point, I think they know what our budget is, and there is no more,” Stenger said. “Let’s maximize the amount of money the town approved. This is what the voters directed us to do, so that’s how we are going to move forward.”
School officials agreed that doing a revote would delay the project even more, and costs could increase.
Menon said that the Building Committee has been a little partial to the so-called long-leg building option, or option three, because the cost would be approximately $2.4 million and gives the town the “best bang for our buck.”
The difference between this design and the full build out plan is the loss of a conference room, a special education conference area, and a staircase leading to the attic. The art and music will remain where it is currently and classrooms in the addition will be smaller than originally planned. Menon said he believes that new classrooms will have space for 18 students and a teacher versus 22 students and a teacher. The plans now call for four new classrooms and internal changes to some existing classrooms.
Menon said that it is expected costs will go up in 2024. The board was told the increase could be as much as ten percent. “But I don’t think that we’re convinced that ten percent higher is the actual estimate,” she explained.
The school board hopes for construction to start in July and continue until the December-January time-frame. During that time, they might temporarily lose classroom space, but modular classrooms will still exist and the library could be used as a classroom temporarily. It was also suggested that art and music could take place in traditional classroom spaces.