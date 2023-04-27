MONTPELIER – A bill that would give law enforcement officers more options when they are called to a healthcare facility for crimes being committed against healthcare workers is making progress at the State House. Currently, officers are unable to do anything if a person is causing issues at a hospital, or does something such as spit or threaten hospital staff. The proposed bill will allow officers to arrest and remove offenders from the healthcare facility even if the officer doesn’t witness the offense. The bill is expected to be looked at by the Senate Friday.
The bill proposes to allow law enforcement officers to arrest a person for committing an unwitnessed misdemeanor in a hospital setting. An unwitnessed misdemeanor means a police officer did not see the crime happen. According to the Statement of Purpose in the bill, the intent of the bill is so that a police officer can arrest someone who they believe assaulted or threatened a healthcare worker at a healthcare facility. The bill also addresses what can happen if an alleged offender engaged in disorderly conduct that interfered with the provision of medically necessary healthcare services in a healthcare facility.
The Vermont State Senate passed Bill S.36 on March 22. On April 25, the Vermont House of Representatives passed the bill with its amendments. The proposed bill is now making its way back to the Senate.
The Senate will decide if they agree to the changes the House made. If they do agree, the bill will be sent to Gov. Phil Scott for final approval.
Sen. Russ Ingalls (R-Essex-Orleans) said on Wednesday that the Senate has not yet seen the changes to the bill that were made by the House. However, at least one proposal is that the law enforcement officer may issue a citation to appear before a judicial officer in lieu of arrest.
The need for such a bill surfaced when legislators met with hospital staff across the state. Ingalls said that during his visits to local hospitals, the medical staff expressed their concerns about threatening behavior and assaults that were going on by both patients and guests of patients.
Ingalls said that after hearing the concerns, he spoke about them to Sen. Dick Sears (D-Bennington). Ingalls said he told Sears that he was considering writing a bill to protect hospital workers and asked him to support it, to which Sears reportedly told Ingalls he was actually working on such a bill, so Ingalls said he decided to join on to Sears’ bill.
Rep. Robert Norris (R-Franklin), a former Franklin County Sheriff, said that during testimony, many hospital workers from various medical facilities spoke about how at times, especially during COVID, they were placed in fear and/or jeopardy. The concerning behavior was not only from patients, but from loved ones who were dissatisfied with the service the hospital staff was providing.
Mental health issues seem to be a big concern for both House and Senate lawmakers.
Norris indicated that his committee heard from at least eight to ten witnesses at one gathering of healthcare workers.
Norris went on to say that there are federal laws that prevent someone who has not been medically cleared from being removed from the hospital. He said that in his experience, sometimes the hospital would hire law enforcement agents to sit with problem individuals. But because the offender was technically in the care of the hospital, not in law enforcement custody, officers were limited in what they could do as far as restraining the offender. But, with this proposal, even if the offense is unwitnessed, police can do such things as remove the offender or place them in restraints. When that happens, for all intents and purposes, the offender would be in police custody because they committed an alleged crime, he said.
The Federal provision leads some lawmakers to question if a patient commits a misdemeanor if the police can place the offender in soft restraints to protect the hospital worker as well as the patient.
While they were working on the bill, lawmakers heard from several hospitals from across the state that have security. However, Norris doesn’t know if the security officers are armed. He pointed out that hospital security is there for the safety of patients and hospital staff. However, they don’t have powers of arrest, so the hospital still needs to call law enforcement for problems, he said.
Norris said that under law enforcement standards, police might go to a medical facility to confront someone or talk to someone and advise them of their rights and what they might be subject to, and then ask them to leave. If they refuse to leave, the police can order the person to leave. If the person still doesn’t leave, the police can remove the offender if necessary, said Norris. However, police try to avoid as much confrontation as possible.
“They are very emotional situations you could be dealing with,” said Norris.
Ingalls doesn’t believe the proposed bill will solve all the problems in hospital settings, but it is just another tool to help law enforcement officers, he said.