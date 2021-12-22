NEWPORT CITY – The city council expects to vote on the proposed 2022-2023 municipal budget at their Jan 3, meeting. Council members and city department heads spent time at the last two meetings reviewing the overall budget that has a .98 percent increase. City voters will have the final say on Town Meeting Day.
Newport City Mayor Paul Monette said it appears that the proposed tax rate increase is up less than one percent.
"The overall (municipal) is only up $41,433," he said. "It's a good budget."
The proposed municipal budget doesn't consider appropriation requests. It also doesn't factor in the educational budget set by the Newport City Elementary School Board and North Country Union High School Board.
Newport City resident Anne Chiarello questioned the city council lowering the tax rate even more by using surplus funds covered by grants.
See more in Wednesday's Newport Daily Express...