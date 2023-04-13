MONTPELIER – If some legislators have their way, Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) fees will increase by 20 percent.
Rep. Katherine Sims (D-Orleans-Caledonia) explained on Monday that funds in the House Transportation Bill, also known as the T-Bill, help cover the expenses of bridge and road upkeep. Funds are also used to invest in smart growth, helping people shift off fossil fuels, and to help cover the state’s match of federal transportation dollars.
This year, the House Ways and Means Committee added adjustments to the DMV Fees in the Transportation Bill. Explaining the reason for the DMV fee adjustment, Sims said they have not been raised since 2016. The state has a structural deficit in the Transportation Fund, she said.
“We’ve had declining revenues that haven’t allowed us to maximize our federal drawdown or make necessary investments in the operation of government,” said Sims.
Adjusting the fees for inflation helps relieve some of the pressure in the structural deficit that the state has in the Transportation Fund and will help the state maximize the drawdown of federal resources, said Sims.
She added that the concept behind fees is that users of services should help pay for the services.
“In this case, people who drive cars or trailers or trucks help pay for the infrastructure investments necessary to support our transportation system,” said Sims. “The roads, the bridges, the highways, the rail. All that stuff we use, we all pay for.”
Sims acknowledged that a 20 percent increase can be a really scary number, but the proposed driver’s license fee is a modest increase that people can hopefully absorb in their budget. According to the DMV website, the current fee is $32 for two years and $51 for four years.
Sims said that the cost of paving and bridge maintenance has increased.
“When you’re registering, that’s in proportion to the value of that vehicle,” said Sims. “People with more expensive cars who might be more wealthy are paying a higher fee than someone who is driving a more modest car. There is some progressivity, so folks are paying those fees based on their ability to pay those fees.”
During a recent press conference, Gov. Phil Scott indicated that the proposed increased fees in the Transportation Budget are not necessary. However, Sims see it differently. She said that legislators have heard time and time again about how agencies are having issues keeping up with expectations of how government services should be delivered to Vermonters.
“They have not been pushing for those investments, but I think fundamentally it’s a difference of opinion,” said Sims on Monday. She added that budgets need to be set to deliver the services state officials committed to Vermonters. “We need to ensure that our state agencies can deliver timely results. We have seen inflation across everything in our government budgets over the past several years, and we need to adequately raise revenue to cover those things that Vermonters count on us to provide.”
Speaking about how the proposed bill came to be, Sims said that the committee took lots of testimony from people in the administration, people within the agencies, and the joint fiscal office.
“In the past, the administration has brought forward a fee bill which says these are the fees that we’ve had, and here is how we think they need to be adjusted to keep pace with our commitments to delivering services, and the administration has failed to do that the last (several) years, so we worked with our joint fiscal office to look at all the fees and look at different metrics for inflation indexes. We looked at five, picked the lowest inflator and went with that one, applied it across all of those fees, and attached them to the Transportation Bill and voted it out.”
Right to Repair
During an interview on Monday, Sims also addressed a proposed bill known as the Right to Repair Agricultural Equipment. She explained that the proposed bill looks to protect the rights of Vermonters to fix and repair their agricultural and forestry equipment. The bill would obligate original equipment manufacturers to make the parts, diagnostics, and tools available to make repairs.
“Right now, all too often, if you’re driving a modern tractor or forestry equipment and it breaks, the whole thing shuts down, and you’re forced to go to the dealer or an authorized (technician) to get that repair made, often costing a lot more money and taking a lot more time,” she said. The bill obligates manufacturers to make that stuff available at a fair and reasonable price to owners of the equipment and independent repair shops, so farmers and loggers can fix it in a friendly and more affordable way.”
Drug Repository
Sims also talked about H.414.
“This bill proposes to authorize the Agency of Human Services to establish an unused drug repository for the collection and distribution of unused drugs in Vermont,” states the legislative website. “The bill would also give the Agency the authority to adopt rules regarding donations to the repository, the types of drugs accepted, safety precautions, recipient eligibility, and other program requirements.”
Sims said that a lot of people use the necessary amount of medications but then have some left over. The bill is to set up a system to allow for the safe disposal and reuse of some of those still good medications, she said.
“It should be a way to save Vermonters some money,” she said, adding that she is aware other states have similar programs. “I support us moving forward in that direction to help reduce waste and save Vermonters money on healthcare.”
Paid Family Leave
Sims said that she strongly supports setting up a paid family leave program. She said that too many Vermonters have to choose between caring for themselves or a loved one, and earning a living. The Paid Family Leave Program would guarantee 90 percent of earned wages for up to 12 weeks for employees, she said.
“That would be funded with a payroll tax between employers and employees,” stated Sims. “Someone earning $50,000 would pay $137 a year to have access to that kind of benefit program.”
Many rural Vermonters have to travel a significant distance to receive healthcare for themselves or their families which can be a huge burden, said Sims. She believes that bill would be an important support for small businesses so they can offer benefits and compete with larger businesses that might be able to make that benefit available. If passed, the employer and employee would each pay in .55 percent of the payroll tax, though employers could choose to pay all of it.
“The small employer isn’t paying out those benefits, the state insurance program is,” said Sims, who explained, it’s similar to the unemployment program. “This would actually help level the playing field for our small employers.”
If necessary, the employer could hire temporary employees while the person is on leave, because the company is not paying the salary to the person that is on leave, said Sims.
Universal Meals
Sims favors a universal meals program. She said the state has been making school meals available for the last three years at no cost to students and families and this bill would make it permanent.
“We know that kids who are well fed are better able to learn during the day and they need access to fresh-nutritious foods,” she said. “Too many students are (going to school) hungry.”
Sims said the way legislators structured the bill means they will first draw down as much federal funding as possible and the rest will come from the Education Fund.