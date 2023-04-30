CHARLESTON - On Thursday evening, Charleston selectboard approved opening all town roads to ATV and UTV traffic. While there was resistance to the measure, the new ordinance passed. The selectboard also reviewed a request from the town constable to attend level 2 training at the Vermont Police Academy, to allow him to perform further duties, this has been tabled until a future meeting.
When the Charleston selectboard opened several major corridors for ATV and UTV traffic a couple of years ago, they limited access of those vehicles to other town roads. According to selectman Peter Moskovites, the purpose had been to let ATVs and UTVs use some town roads to access the major corridors.
On Thursday evening selectboard Chair Keith Austin proposed to open all roads unconditionally.
"Opening the roads has gone smoothly," Austin said. "The complaints I get are why are other roads open, but not my road."
On a trip to Maine, he said that he was impressed how UTV owners have adapted. The side by side were running on tracks in the winter and revert back to tires in the summer.
Austin's proposal to open all roads was met with resistance. Town Clerk and Treasurer Tina Gray suggested the topic should be debated at town meetings before changes are made. Moskovites agreed it should be a town discussion.
"The objection I have is I don't want someone driving up and down the road," Moskovites said of the off road vehicles.
"We had an open meeting and got a lot of support," Austin responded, continuing that the topic was discussed at two previous town meetings.
Austin and selectman Tim Jenness voted to open the roads. Moskovites abstained.
The change will go into effect immediately.
Constable Training
Mike Tynio is the town's constable. At a prior selectboard meeting Tynio advised the board he has investigated constable duties and the services he can provide. Without law enforcement training, the constable is limited to enforcing town ordinances, accompanying a town official such as health officer, animal control officer, or zoning administrator to meet with the offending party. Constables can serve in the civil process or talk to a noisy neighbor.
Tynio would like to enroll in a level 2, two week training program at the police academy. While he didn't appear at the Thursday selectboard meeting, Tynio did send a request for the town to pay the cost of training at the academy. He stated that he learned trainees need to provide their own firearm, handcuffs, and bullet proof jacket and asked for compensation.
"We weren't looking for that level of enforcement," Austin said.
Moskovites agreed, noting there wasn't a discussion by the selectboard for a level 2 enforcement officer. He prefers the constable's limited duties to working with town officers and employees.
The topic was tabled until the next meeting; Tynio will be asked to attend.
Food Scraps
"We're getting traction from the district (Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District)," Austin said. He was referring to enforcement action by the district against the owners of Blume Farm on the Crawford Hill Road.
Rodger French and Kathleen Lyford operate a food scrap composting business. They started in Troy but left town after violating solid waste management regulations. French and Lyford relocated first to Westmore, then Lyndonville, and now Charleston.
At the Crawford Hill Road site fenced in chickens and goats consume food scraps. But complaints have been that the food scraps aren't confined to the fenced area, and are spread across the ground, visible from the road. The odor of rotting food is evident. Eyewitnesses from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), the selectboard, and other parties have witnessed seeing food scraps and the resulting odor without having to access the property.
French and Lyford claim the animals allow them "agriculture status", under a different set of solid waste management rules. The Agency of Agriculture disagreed and did not issue a permit to Blume Farm.
In April of this year, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation directed the waste management district to take enforcement action.
Food scraps can be fed to animals but in order to compost food scraps French and Lyford are required to apply for a solid waste permit. They haven't applied for a permit.
Other than moving food scraps from the side of the roadway into the woods, Austin said there hasn't been any action by the owners to comply with the law.
"I caught them up there one day," Austin said. "I'm not confident it's stopped."
Enforcement action is a slow process. There has been a discussion with NEKWMD Executive Director Paul Tomasi to contact businesses associated with Blume Farm to let them know what's happening to their food scraps. While the companies selling food scraps to Blume Farm aren't liable for the illegal dumping, Austin said Tomasi can put pressure on the sources to find another vendor.
"I have a strong feeling we're going to end up with a property that's going to be a mess," Austin said.