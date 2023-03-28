NEWPORT CITY - The Vermont House of Representatives has passed H.66 the paid family and medical leave bill. With 99 representatives favoring the bill (31 opposed), the governor won't be able to sustain a veto, should the bill pass the Senate as is. Governor Phil Scott has offered his own version whereby participation is voluntary.
The House version provides for 12 weeks of leave at 100 percent of your pay. The employee and employer each contribute 5.5 percent of the paycheck to fund the insurance program. Wages are calculated up to the state's average weekly wage of $1,135.
Upfront funding will come from a one time appropriation from the general fund of $37 million.
Six new permanent classified positions and three new permanent exempt positions will be created to manage the program, to start.
The governor's paid leave bill is capped at six weeks and 60 percent of weekly wages. He issued a press release reiterating support for a voluntary program.
“It’s important to know, I support universal access to paid family and medical leave," Governor Scott stated. "That’s why my administration put forward a voluntary program that is now being implemented."
Governor Scott described the legislature's version of paid family leave as mandatory and a regressive payroll tax. The payroll tax will raise $117 million annually. When fully implemented the state will need 60 new employees to operate the insurance program.
Vermont has a workforce shortage and the state government has 800 vacant positions that need to be filled. The governor is concerned whether the state can fill the 60 new positions that would be required of the mandatory program outlined by the house bill.
“This bill would rely on building out a whole new division, a complicated IT system, and more," the governor said.
His plan offers universal access to paid family and medical leave in a more efficient and cost effective manner, and with far less risk to the state. Better the state hire a third party administrator who knows what they're doing, rather than start from scratch the governor stated.
Michelle Fay is the executive director at Voices for Vermont's Children. She testified before the Housing and General Affairs Committee in favor of the bill. The bill is universal because it is tied to workforce participation, and not to businesses. Fay is not in favor of the governor's voluntary participation model.
"Voluntary plans worsen disparities in access," Fay stated. "Low wage workers, who are already less likely to have access to any kind of paid leave, will continue to be left out."
Fay advocates for the 12 weeks of paid leave on the basis of the American Academy of Pediatrics assertion it takes 12 weeks for a new born child to bond with their parents.
Eleven states have comprehensive paid family and medical leave programs. California leads all states with a 90 percent wage replacement rate. If H.66 is enacted, Vermont will lead the nation. Fay said the high rate is important to low income families to maintain their level of income.
"There's nothing wrong with taking time off," Representative Brian Smith said. He agrees mothers with a new born child would benefit by taking paid family leave. Smith suggests fathers take a week off rather than 12.
Smith supports the governor's version of paid family leave. Young people can pay into the system and can be a tool to encourage people to relocate in Vermont.
The bill will now go through appropriate senate committees, before facing a full floor vote in the Senate.