NEWPORT CITY- The North Country Supervisory Union executive committee was subject to an appeal by several teachers at their Thursday meeting. The union district has a staff shortage that's directly impacting the support staff's ability to educate students who need special services.
Jessica Harris works at Derby Elementary School. She said there are three special educators at the school, but they should have nine based on the caseload.
"I have a large caseload with some children who are intensive need learners," Harris said. "I cannot do my job without those paras."
Harris, like other teachers and support staff, feel overwhelmed with the workload.
And it isn’t as easy as just hiring new people. When a special educator resigns, the new employee not only has to pick up the caseload, but has to build a trusting relationship with each of those students, and that takes time.
"It's a heavy burden to carry," Harris said. "My heart, and soul, is tired."
The schools in the district are short staffed and students aren't receiving services, said Harris.
Teacher Jennifer Fortier presented a petition to the committee addressing the critical shortage of staff. There are 390 signatures on the petition calling for an increase in pay and benefits, inline with neighboring districts. The starting level pay should be $18/hour plus benefits.
Other News
If motorists in the Troy area have a habit of passing school buses when the lights are on, they'll be visited by a law enforcement officer. The executive committee approved a lease with Butler's Bus Service, which has transported Troy students for the past 11 years. A stipulation in the contract is the required placement of video cameras outside the bus to record motorists who violate the law by passing a stopped school bus.