Waterbury, VT— In alignment with the Federal initiative, the State of Vermont is re-opening a special enrollment period on February 16, 2021 to offer Vermonters who do not currently have health insurance an opportunity to enroll in a qualified health plan and receive premium and cost-sharing assistance, if eligible. Intended to facilitate access to health insurance, the special enrollment period is being implemented in partnership with qualified health plan issuers, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont, MVP Health Care, and Northeast Delta Dental. To enroll, Vermonters should call the Customer Support Center at 1-855-899-9600 Monday through Friday, 8:00AM – 4:30PM.
“The State of Vermont believes that this special enrollment period is necessary to support uninsured Vermonters who are not eligible for Medicaid in accessing health insurance as the COVID-19 pandemic continues,” said Secretary Michael K. Smith.
Commissioner Cory Gustafson emphasized, “Vermonters who have lost health insurance through their jobs may now be eligible for Medicaid, and our Customer Support Center is ready to provide assistance. Vermonters can apply for Vermont Medicaid at any time. Enrollment opportunities for qualified health plans are more limited, so we are opening this special enrollment period and urge uninsured Vermonters to sign up.”
The special enrollment period is for a limited period of time, available from February 16, 2021 – May 14, 2021. Enrollment must occur through the State’s Customer Support Center (1-855-899-9600) and cannot happen online. The Customer Support Center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00AM to 4:30PM and will be closed on State and Federal holidays.