NEWPORT–The baseball field at North Country Union High School will be the place to be for 14-U Babe Ruth baseball players and friends and family this weekend, as the Vermont State 14-U Baseball State Championships will be taking place to determine who will advance to the New England Regional Tournament in Westfield, MA starting on July 22nd.
The tournament will be played in a double elimination format, which means that the last team that emerges from the loser’s bracket must defeat the last team from the winner’s bracket twice in order to claim the title.
For more information, see the Express on 7-8-22.