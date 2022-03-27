NEWPORT–The North Country boys basketball team is coming of a fantastic two-year stretch that saw them make it the Division II finals last year and the semifinals this year.
You can’t go on runs like that with out some special players in your line-up, and NC coach John Gunn had some very talented players suiting up for him this year.
Four different members of the Falcons earned Lake League honors, while three of the four also took home Vermont Basketball Coaches Association (VBCA) awards as well.
Seniors Austin Giroux, Cayde Micknak, and Ian Applegate, along with junior Cooper Brueck were all recognized for their efforts this season.
For more, see the Express on 3-28-22