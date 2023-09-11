Ryliegh Bruce

North Country senior Ryliegh Bruce (2) protects the ball from Stowe's Ellie Feinstein (4) while her teammate Allie Lapierre (4) looks on. (Photo Mike Olmstead)

NEWPORT–North Country junior Suus Aalders scored both goals in the Falcons' 2-1 win over the Stowe Raiders on Monday afternoon. For the full story, see the Express on 9-13-23.

