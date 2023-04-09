Zoom

NEK Zoom. Back, L-R: Mike Nolan, McKenna Rowell, Ariana Sanchez, Kaitlyn Niles, Molly Machinist, Emma Caswell, Ava Patten, Head Coach Doug Niles. Front, L-R: Addie Nelson, Greta Nolan. (Courtesy Photo)

With AAU season underway, check out how some of our local are teams are doing in their second season of basketball this year in the Express on 4-10-23. Remember, if you would like to see your or your child's AAU team in the paper, please send a team pic, the names of the players in the pic, a little info on the tournament that your team attended, and how they fared at the event to sports@newportvermontdailyexpress.com for publication.

