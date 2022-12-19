Check out this week's Athlete of the Week, Lillian Fauteux, in the Express on 12-20-22.
featured
Athlete of the Week: Lillian Fauteux
- Mike Olmstead
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Athlete of the Week: Lillian Fauteux
- Big Numbers Flood Lake Region Indoor Team
- Lady Rangers Stay Undefeated on the Road
- Falcons Improve to 2-0 With Road Win Over U-32
- Athlete of the Week: Haidin Chilafoux
- North Country and Lake Region Girls Meet in Season Opener, Falcons Win 48-37
- A Trio of Basketball Previews in Friday's Express
- Execution, Not Creativity the Priority For Patriots Offense
Popular Content
Articles
- Athlete of the Week: Haidin Chilafoux
- Lady Rangers Stay Undefeated on the Road
- Falcons Improve to 2-0 With Road Win Over U-32
- Big Numbers Flood Lake Region Indoor Team
- Athlete of the Week: Lillian Fauteux
- Pursuing His Passion, Seals Finds His Groove With Roberto’s Neopolitan Style Pizza
- Tinker Makes Multiple Appearances For AEW
- Newport Elks Holds Annual Hoop Shoot
- A Trio of Basketball Previews in Friday's Express
- Athlete of the Week: Cooper Brueck
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.