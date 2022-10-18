Check out this week's Athlete of the Week, Madison Bowman, in the Express on 10-19-22.
featured
Athlete of the Week: Madison Bowman
- Mike Olmstead
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Bouchard Stops 27 in 0-0 Tie With St. Johnsbury
- Athlete of the Week: Madison Bowman
- Football Falcons Lose Barrel Bowl 33-20
- Bowman’s Second-Half Hat Trick Keys Lake Region’s 4-2 Win Over Lamoille
- Falcons Take Down Raiders 5-2 on Senior Night
- Nadeau Places Fourth at Golf Championships
- Falcons Soar Past Solons In Big Division II Clash
- Belichick, Patriots Look to Slow Chubb, Browns' Running Game
Popular Content
Articles
- Falcons Soar Past Solons In Big Division II Clash
- Nadeau Places Fourth at Golf Championships
- Falcons Take Down Raiders 5-2 on Senior Night
- Bowman’s Second-Half Hat Trick Keys Lake Region’s 4-2 Win Over Lamoille
- Athlete of the Week: Madison Bowman
- Athlete of the Week: Jackson King
- Bouchard Stops 27 in 0-0 Tie With St. Johnsbury
- Football Falcons Lose Barrel Bowl 33-20
- New Parklet in Downtown Newport Opens
- Jen Barrett Sworn in as New Judge
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.