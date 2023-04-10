Check out our interview with this week's Athlete of the Week, Lake Region junior Matt Wilcox in the Express on 4-11-23. Wilcox placed second in this year's Vermont State Individual Bowling Championships, and he speaks about that experience.
Athlete of the Week: Matt Wilcox
- Mike Olmstead Sports Editor
