MW

Lake Region junior and member of the Craftsbury Academy bowling team, Matt Wilcox, poses for a picture with his hardware and his coaches Ashley Gravel and Connor Bean. (Courtesy Photo)

Check out our interview with this week's Athlete of the Week, Lake Region junior Matt Wilcox in the Express on 4-11-23. Wilcox placed second in this year's Vermont State Individual Bowling Championships, and he speaks about that experience.

