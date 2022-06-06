The Lake Region Lady Rangers were named the Athlete of the Week as a collective unit for their second place finish at the 2022 Division III State Track and Field Meet. It is the highest finish for the team since they took second in 2015.
featured
Athlete of the Week: The Lake Region Girls Track Team
- Mike Olmstead
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Health Care Worker: Vascular Surgery Nursing
- Court News: Man Denies DUI Charge
- Governor To Sign Contractor Registration Law
- Job Fair Brings Out Local Employers and Job Seekers
- Athlete of the Week: The Lake Region Girls Track Team
- Lady Rangers Set to Battle Olympians in Division III Semis
- Lake Region Girls Place 2nd, Boys 4th, North Country Girls Place 4th, Boy 8th at State Track and Field Championships
- Lady Rangers Beat BFA to Advance to Division III Semifinals
Popular Content
Articles
- Newport Woman Denies Charge Of Damaging ATM
- Renovation Plans at City Cinema
- Man Charged With Second Degree Murder Held Without Bail
- C&C Supermarket Self Checkouts, Response to Employment Shortage
- Lady Rangers Beat BFA to Advance to Division III Semifinals
- Lady Rangers Score Seven in the Fourth in 10-4 Playdown Win Over People’s Academy
- Charleston Elementary School: 50 Years Of Learning
- Athlete of the Week: The Lake Region Girls Track Team
- Domestic Abuse Case Finally Resolved
- Rangers, Falcons Compete at Essex Invitational
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.