It was a very good weekend for the Coventry Community School’s middle school basketball programs, as both the boys and girls teams took home first place at the annual Lions Club Basketball Tournament held this past weekend at Lake Region Union High School. For more photos, see the Express on 2-15-23.
featured
Banner Day For Coventry Hoops
- MIKE OLMSTEAD Sports Editor
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Athlete of the Week: Blake Dillon
- Banner Day For Coventry Hoops
- NEK All-Star Cheer Teams Wrap Up Inaugural Season
- Big Third Period Sends Lyndon Past Northfield 6-3
- Falcons Earn Gritty Win Over Milton on Senior Night
- Complete Team Effort Sends North Country Girls Past Mount Abraham
- Schools across Vermont receive apparent hoax threat calls Agency of Education, Vermont State Police, local law enforcement assist in response
- Shorthanded Rangers Fall to Top-Seeded Spaulding
Popular Content
Articles
- NEK All-Star Cheer Teams Wrap Up Inaugural Season
- Schools across Vermont receive apparent hoax threat calls Agency of Education, Vermont State Police, local law enforcement assist in response
- Complete Team Effort Sends North Country Girls Past Mount Abraham
- Falcons Earn Gritty Win Over Milton on Senior Night
- Former NEK Police Chief Accused of Sexual Assault
- Big Third Period Sends Lyndon Past Northfield 6-3
- Shorthanded Rangers Fall to Top-Seeded Spaulding
- Outstanding Teen's Purposeful Life
- Athlete of the Week: Sabine Brueck
- Athlete of the Week: Blake Dillon
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.