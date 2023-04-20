BW

After a rocky start, NCU's freshman pitcher Ben West had a strong final four innings of work to close out his complete game against MVU. (Photo Mike Olmstead)

NEWPORT–The North Country baseball team played host to the MVU Thunderbirds on Wednesday afternoon for their home opener.

Players, fans, coaches, and umpires alike probably were hoping for conditions more similar to this past weekend when temperatures were hovering in the mid to high-seventies.

Recommended for you