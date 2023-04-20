NEWPORT–The North Country baseball team played host to the MVU Thunderbirds on Wednesday afternoon for their home opener.
Players, fans, coaches, and umpires alike probably were hoping for conditions more similar to this past weekend when temperatures were hovering in the mid to high-seventies.
Instead, the skies were gray and threatening while the temperatures were in the forties, making for less than ideal conditions for the old ball game.
As for the game itself, it would be a low scoring affair, with the T-Birds getting a run in the first and one more in the third, and that would be it, as MVU came away with the 2-0 to move the Falcons to 0-2 on the year.
