Here are the opening round games for Orleans County's baseball and softball teams. For a full preview, see the Express on 5-31-22.
SOFTBALL
Division I
Who: #9 North Country (6-10) @ #8 Brattleboro (9-5).
When: Tuesday at 4:30 in Brattleboro.
Division III
Who: #12 Peoples Academy (2-9) vs #5 Lake Region (5-7).
When: Tuesday at 4:30 in Orleans.
BASEBALL
Division II
Who: #12 Lake Region (7-8) at # 5 U-32 (10-5).
When: Tuesday in East Montpelier at 4:30.
Who: #14 North Country (5-11) at #3 Enosburg (12-3).
When: Tuesday at 4:30 in Enosburg.