North Country's Rileigh Fortin. (Photo Mike Olmstead)

 Don R. Whipple

Here are the opening round games for Orleans County's baseball and softball teams. For a full preview, see the Express on 5-31-22.

SOFTBALL

Division I

Who: #9 North Country (6-10) @ #8 Brattleboro (9-5).

When: Tuesday at 4:30 in Brattleboro.

Division III

Who: #12 Peoples Academy (2-9) vs #5 Lake Region (5-7).

When: Tuesday at 4:30 in Orleans.

BASEBALL

Division II

Who: #12 Lake Region (7-8) at # 5 U-32 (10-5).

When: Tuesday in East Montpelier at 4:30.

Who: #14 North Country (5-11) at #3 Enosburg (12-3).

When: Tuesday at 4:30 in Enosburg.

