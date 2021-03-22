The Activity Standards Committee of the VPA formally met on Monday, March 22, 2021 to discuss the Division 1 Boys Hockey tournament situation. The Committee, heard perspectives from BFA. St. Albans and Essex. The Committee then talked with an official from the Department of Health. After discussion, the committee unanimously voted out the following motion:
Consistent with VPA protocols, as set forth at the beginning of the tournament, Essex is scheduled to play in the championship game March 24, 2021 at Leddy Park in Burlington. Essex must provide negative PCR results taken on Wednesday March 24, 2021 and the school must notify the VPA and their opponent BFA. St. Albans by 4 p.m. on the 24th of testing results. This keeps the game as originally scheduled provided Essex players are medically cleared to play.